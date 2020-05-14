New changes to La Crosse City Hall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The new normal is coming to city hall, as La Crosse City Officials prep to slowly turn the dial to reopening city hall doors.

Jim Flottmeyer, the Project Specialist for the City Of La Crosse Parks and Rec, said in a couple of weeks city hall doors will open but in a limited fashion.

Access will be limited to the first floor where people can find employees who can help.

"We are limiting access to the first floor because we feel it is safer and will make it much easier for us to keep to clean and sanitized for the general public and for our employees", said Flottmeyer.

City hall hours will change to Monday - Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Gary Padesky, a La Crosse City Council Member, said this "new-normal" will continue for the foreseeable future.

"We want to keep everyone safe and keep everything clean," said Padesky.

You can make payments to the City of La Crosse here.