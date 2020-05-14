New superintendent appointed for G-E-T school district

Michelle Butler, a Viterbo graduate and a veteran of the education field, will be taking over the superintendent position in the Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau School District starting on July 1st. She assumes the role to fill the vacancy that current superintendent Aaron Engel will leave when he moves to assume the superintendent position in La Crosse.

Ms. Butler has been a superintendent for the last year, following a decade as a principal in Arcadia and time spent as a business teacher in Waunakee and Portage.