Officials ID man shot to death in northwestern Iowa home

Authorities have identified a man found shot to death this week in a northwestern Iowa home. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Kevin Leroy Juzek died from shotgun wounds to the abdomen and chest. The Sioux City Journal says Juzek’s death has been ruled a homicide. Deputies were called to a Merrill home late Monday morning for a report of a domestic dispute, and arriving deputies found Juzek dead inside the home. The sheriff’s office says another man in the home, 81-year-old Thomas Jordan Knapp, was arrested and is being held at the county jail as a suspect in the case. So far, Knapp has been charged only with domestic assault.