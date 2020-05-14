Rotary Club receives grants

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The Rotary International Foundation has donated a $1,000 disaster relief grant to the La Crosse Rotary Club. The grant will be donated to the Hunger Task Force at the Valley View Mall on Friday, May 22nd at 11:30.

Rotary District 6250 also donated money to the La Crosse Rotary Club, offering a grant of $2,000. These funds will be distributed in the coming weeks to the New Horizon's Food Pantry, Gateway Council Boy Scouts Camps, YMCA Youth Activities, and New Horizon's DART Program.