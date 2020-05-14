RV dealer optimistic about summer sales

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- The coronavirus outbreak initially brought sales to a halt at Wisconsin RV World.

"Everyone just stopped. Everything stopped," says owner Christy Eagan.

When Eagan went to open back up in early May, she found a flood of interest.

"Came back after the weekend and we had like 36 voicemails. So, they were ready."

A recent study by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) found that 1/3 of leisure travelers who never camp are now interested in the idea of camping as a they view it as a safer form of travel.

"Rather than flying or getting on a bus or a train where you're stuck next to somebody," explains Eagan.

Nationally, RV sales are trending up, especially in states that are opening up.

"We've seen an uptick in sales, certainly a lot of interest," says Phil Ingrassia, the president of the National RV Dealers Association. "Initially it was from first responders, medical folks looking to kind of self-isolate. But now, we're seeing interest from people who may have not considered a RV trip before."

The calendar is also about to help as this is the time of year where RV sales typically take a step up.

"I think this is going to be a good year," says Eagan. "I think this is a new way of life, a new way of travel that a lot of people haven't thought of."