Salon owners petition state to open

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Before Wednesday's state supreme court ruling, salon owners called on the governor to let them open with restrictions.

Hair stylists started a group on Facebook to come up with solutions together to stay in business. After all salons had to close back in March, many went on unemployment.

Now, they say their customers want to come back. The group sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers detailing how they'll keep employees and customers safe.

"We are going to be working in teams so there is no cross-contamination of staff members," said Amber Luebke, the co-owner of Lotus Salon in the Madison area.

The governor's office has not yet said how it will respond to the letter from salon owners.