Shooting Suspect in Court

Shooting Suspect in CourtUpdated
La Crosse, Wis (WXOW) - A court appearance Thursday for the La Crosse man facing attempted homicide charges in a shooting last week.
That shooting left the victim with serious injuries.
The shooting happened at a house on 5th Avenue South just after midnight on May 7th.
Officers found the victim in the backyard with a gunshot wound.
Police arrested the suspect, 24 year old Ellis Wilson on Monday.
The arrest followed an interview at the hospital with the victim, in which the victim identified Wilson from photographs shown to him.
Wilson faces attempted homicide charges and is held on $100,000 cash bond at the County jail.
No word on a motive for the shooting.