Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules

Texas is charging toward another phase of reopening next week. But as gyms get clearance to reopen Monday, a political confrontation is growing over attempts by big cities to keep some guardrails. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week lashed out at the cities of Dallas, Austin and San Antonio over what he called “unlawful” local orders that are tougher than restrictions prescribed by the state. City leaders said their local orders don’t conflict. The renewed tensions comes at a moment when Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Congress this week of “needless suffering and death” if the U.S. moves too quickly.