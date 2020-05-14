Throwback Thursday: Paul Servais serves as inspirational leader of 2003 State Champs
This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to 2003.
The Aquinas boys basketball team won the Division 2 state title that season.
It was a roster loaded with talent.
But one key player, in particular, Paul Servais, wasn't able to join his team on the court all season.
Servais suffered from a heart condition that prevented him from playing.
But in this story you'll see how he still found a way to lead the team.
Servais is now married with two kids and currently works for the Village of Holmen.