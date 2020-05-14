Throwback Thursday: Paul Servais serves as inspirational leader of 2003 State Champs

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to 2003.

The Aquinas boys basketball team won the Division 2 state title that season.

It was a roster loaded with talent.

But one key player, in particular, Paul Servais, wasn't able to join his team on the court all season.



Servais suffered from a heart condition that prevented him from playing.

But in this story you'll see how he still found a way to lead the team.

Servais is now married with two kids and currently works for the Village of Holmen.