Throwback Thursday: Paul Servais serves as inspirational leader of 2003 State Champs

6:44 pm

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to 2003.
The Aquinas boys basketball team won the Division 2 state title that season.
It was a roster loaded with talent.
But one key player, in particular, Paul Servais, wasn't able to join his team on the court all season.

Servais suffered from a heart condition that prevented him from playing.

But in this story you'll see how he still found a way to lead the team.

Servais is now married with two kids and currently works for the Village of Holmen.

Scott Emerich

Scott is WXOW’s Sports Director

