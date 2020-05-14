Topsy, turvy weather…

Stubborn Thursday clouds…

The atmosphere is gradually drying a bit after morning rainfall. A few peeks of sunshine have popped through the clouds, but it’s been mostly cloudy keeping us cooler. The amounts of rain were light, but up to a half an inch fell in southern parts of Crawford County. T-storms are developing well to our south.

Work week ends on a high note…

High pressure and northwesterly winds will bring sunny skies for Friday, and highs will return to the 70s. Looks like a good day to mow the lawn before the weekend.

Rainy weekend…

Showers and a few t-storms will rumble across the region for Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday. The potentially heavier rainfall will be welcome after an extended stretch of dry conditions. Amounts could easily exceed an inch or so.

Heat develops next week…

The jet stream will re-orient for next week, and should bring hotter temperatures in the 80s, and a good chance of dry weather, too.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden