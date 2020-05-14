Vikes’ Zimmer sequestering at ranch with assistant coach son

Mike Zimmer has managed to conduct some extra strategy sessions during this sequestered NFL offseason despite being disconnected from players and staff. The Minnesota Vikings head coach has his newly appointed co-defensive coordinator living with him this spring. That’s his son, Adam Zimmer. They’re spending time at the family’s sprawling ranch in Kentucky, along with one of Mike Zimmer’s adult daughters. Mike Zimmer stays upstairs for his video meetings, and Adam Zimmer conducts his from the basement. Free time activities include golfing, hunting and priming fields for planting with the tractor.