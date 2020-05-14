WAFER Food Fair Saturday

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) A monthly event Saturday, May 16 at the WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse and West Salem.

They call it a Food Fair. You must be a WAFER client and have a ticket to attend.

There are a couple of changes Saturday.

First, it's a drive through event.

Second, the intersection of Copeland Avenue and Causeway Boulevard in La Crosse is under construction.

You can find guidelines for the best route by visiting waferlacrosse.org. Click on COVID-19 at the top of the page and scroll down until you find, Food Fair.

Event hours in La Crosse are 10 until noon.

In West Salem, it is from 11 until noon. It is in the Anytime Fitness parking lot at 1500 W. Hwy. 16.