6.4 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 13 more dead; 4 new La Crosse Co. cases

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased again Thursday, as did the total fatalities attributable to the disease.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,860 new test results, of which 373--or 6.4 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is an increase from Wednesday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 11,275. Burnett and Pepin counties both reported their first cases Thursday.

Wisconsin has 52 labs capable of processing a total of 13,345 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

Over 122,000 tests have come back negative.

The disease has killed 434 Wisconsinites. That is up 13 from yesterday. Over 200 of the dead were from Milwaukee County. Burnett County reported its first death Thursday.

Seventeen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 1,939 people. That is an increase of 31 from the day before.

There are currently 351 people in the hospital with COVID-19. 113 of those patients are in intensive care.

On Thursday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 5,994. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show there were eight total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the same as the day before. Three of the eight are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Five are in use at this time.

La Crosse County saw four new cases on Thursday. This is an increase of two additional cases from an earlier news conference put on by the La Crosse County Health Department Thursday morning. Of the cases, two people are currently hospitalized according to the La Crosse County Health Department. 32 of the cases are considered recovered.

Other counties will update their figures soon. We will update this story when new numbers become available.