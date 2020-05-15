15-year-old arrested in connection with Fitchburg homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of another teen in Fitchburg last year. Police the boy was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was served at a residence in Verona. The teen was booked into the Dane County Jail on possible homicide and armed robbery charges related to the death of 17-year-old Shay Watson. The victim, who would have been graduating from Verona High School this spring, was found dead by family members at a Fitchburg residence Aug. 25. The State Journal reports authorities determined Watson died from a gunshot.