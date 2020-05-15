2020 session will go down as one of Minnesota’s strangest

The 2020 session of the Minnesota Legislature will go down as one its strangest. Work ground to a halt while lawmakers figured out how to conduct the people’s business during the coronavirus pandemic. But lawmakers got some important work accomplished anyway, including passing $500 million in coronavirus relief. Most controversial proposals fell by the wayside. In the final weekend, the main question is whether lawmakers can agree on a public construction borrowing package known as a bonding bill. The Legislature must adjourn by Monday, but all bills must pass by late Sunday. A special session is considered almost inevitable.