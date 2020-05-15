Attorney: Counties have the authority to issue their own Safer-at-Home order

Wisconsin (WQOW) - While the state Supreme Court overturned Governor Evers' Safer-at-Home extension, you might be wondering the legality of local orders.

Several counties on the eastern side of the state have already announced they will continue to follow the governor's Safer-at-Home order despite the Supreme Court's ruling.

If other counties in the state decided to do so as well, Jeffrey Mandell, an attorney who specializes in government law out of Madison, said local governments have the authority to issue their own Safer-at-Home order.

"Any citizen who lives in a jurisdiction, whether that's a county or municipality, that has entered an order in response to COVID-19, is expected to comply with that order that applies in their jurisdiction," said Jeffrey Mandell, a practicing lawyer and partner at Stafford Rosenbaum LLP.

Mandell went on to say the ruling is a huge deviation from rulings in Wisconsin and inconsistent with United States Supreme Court rulings.

He referenced a case from 1905, saying the U.S. Supreme court affirmed the authority of state public health authorities to act in response to health emergencies.

He said here in Wisconsin, our courts have routinely affirmed the legislature's choice to delegate its power to executive agencies, including the Department of Health Services.

