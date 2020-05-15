Body of Crawford Co. boating accident victim found in Wisconsin River

CRAWFORD COUNTY (WKOW) -- Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick says the victim of a boating accident was found Friday morning.

McCullick says the victim is Frank Ethredge, 64. He went into the river on May 3 and his body was found roughly 80 yards from where he went into the water. Two others on the boat were OK.

Ethredge went into the water near the Wisconsin River bridge that crosses from Crawford County into Boscobel.

The cause is still under investigation. DNR is involved in the investigation since it happened on state waters.