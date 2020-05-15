BREAKING: Sen. Shilling resigning from Senate today

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin State Senator Jennifer Shilling announced Friday that she is leaving her position at the end of the day today.

The La Crosse Democrat submitted her letter of resignation to Senate President Roger Roth.

In a release to the public and media, she said that she was doing so in order to explore career opportunities. The statement said that state law requires lawmakers to resign their seats early if a potential employment opportunity may present a conflict of interest.

In April, she said she wouldn't be seeking re-election to the 32nd Senate seat she's held since 2011. She also served, until earlier this year, as Senate Minority Leader.

She commented in her statement to the public. “While I wish I could finish out my term and continue representing the residents and communities in the 32nd Senate District, I understand the clear boundaries set by state law that will require me to vacate my position in the State Senate earlier than anticipated. It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve the residents of western Wisconsin both as a Senator for the 32nd Senate District and previously as a Representative for the 95th Assembly District.

“The Driftless Region is full of the kindest, most caring and hardest working people you’ll ever meet. I'm humbled by the fact that residents in western Wisconsin have repeatedly put their faith in me to be their voice and advocate for our shared values. I will never forget the people I’ve met and the relationships I’ve developed over the years.”

“After almost 20 years in the Legislature, the time is right for me to close this chapter and take on new challenges. To everyone I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside, interacting with, and learning from, thank you from a very full and grateful heart!”

Her legislative staff will continue to work with residents in the district through the end of the year.