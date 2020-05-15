Brightening up the cemetery

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) If you have driven past the catholic cemetery on Losey Boulevard, you may have noticed some new additions this week. An annual tradition at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse is putting out flower pots across the cemetery, 1,600 to be exact.

"It is something that beautifies our cemetery," says cemetery superintendent Jeff Reinhart. "It also helps loved ones commemorate their people that are buried here." "It just beautifies the cemetery so much, and I hope it brings joy to everybody who comes in here, I hope they can enjoy the flowers," added Reinhart.

News 19 photographer Travis Judell shows you how they are brightening up their cemetery for Memorial Day.