Curtis Sittenfeld’s `Rodham’ imagines a different `Hillary’

Author Curtis Sittenfeld has had a very familiar voice in her head over the past few years. It’s the voice of Hillary Clinton, who remains “Hillary Rodham” in Sittenfeld’s new novel. In “Rodham,” Sittenfeld speculates how Hillary’s life would have turned out had she broken off early with Bill Clinton and forged her own path. Sittenfeld’s new book is her second imagined portrait of a famous woman. “American Wife” was based on the life of Laura Bush and was published in in 2008. Sittenfeld also is known for her 2005 debut novel, “Prep.”