Detective: Cellphone records led to woman’s alleged killer

Authorities say they used phone records to track down the man they believe fatally shot a Sunday school teacher and left her body off a forest road in northern Arizona. The lead detective in the case says Mark Gooch left the Air Force base where he was stationed in the Phoenix area and traveled to New Mexico, where he allegedly kidnapped a woman living in a Mennonite community. Authorities say Sasha Krause’s body was discovered about a month after she was reported missing. Gooch has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in her death.