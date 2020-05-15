Minnesota eases restrictions; honors victims of COVID-19

Minnesota is taking further steps to ease its restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic and to honor the victims of COVID-19. While restrictions ease, the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. The state reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths Friday and a one-day high of 808 confirmed cases. Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann says it’s important with the state’s stay-at-home order expiring Monday and some businesses reopening to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday and on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember the victims of COVID-19.