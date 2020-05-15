From sun to rain, a spring-like weekend ahead

As a cold front exits the region drier air takes over and the sun warms up the region. This has dissipated the fog and brings a gorgeous Friday!

Calm Friday…

Temperatures paired with the sunshine bring a near-average day. Northerly winds will keep temperatures from soaring, but highs will reach the 70s.

Returning rain…

Sunshine will be around early Saturday. Our high temperatures take away another 70 degrees high. But, then clouds still start to increase into the afternoon. Moisture will work back into the region and then rain is our next conversation.

Showers are trending to hold off until after the sun sets Saturday. So Sunday is looking like our rainy day. As for the chance for strong/severe storms, it's very small. There may be the chance for isolated thunderstorms south of I-90. But Sunday will be more about the rain that could help reduce the deficit we face with rainfall.

Warming next week…

Quickly into next week the sunshine will make a grand return and could last through much of the week. A warming trend will allow a return to the 70s with the chance to flirt with 80 degrees as well.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett