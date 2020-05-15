Gloomy weekend weather…

Friday sunshine…

Pleasant weather greeted the day and continued for the afternoon and evening. Sunny skies brought highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s. That’s where we should be at this time of the year, more or less.

Iffy weekend shaping up…

A new weather system will move in for Saturday and Sunday. The clouds will stream out ahead of it starting tonight, but rain chances will ramp up by later afternoon and Saturday night. Saturday night will bring a round of showers and a few t-storms, and that’s when we expect up to an inch or so to fall. That will certainly help out our developing dry conditions, and ease the fire danger.

Warmer weather next week…

A blocking weather pattern will set up for next week, and a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will bring temperatures into the 70s and eventually the 80s. Summer is getting closer!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden