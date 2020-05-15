Governor Walz appoints new judge to state supreme court

St. Paul, Minn. (WXOW): Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appointed Judge Gordon Moore to the Minnesota Supreme Court today. Judge Moore will serve as the next associate justice and replace the retired David Lillehaug, who had served on the Supreme Court since 2013.

Judge Moore comes to the Court with over 30 years of legal experience, having served in the 5th Judicial District in Nobles County, and he has presided over a variety of criminal, civil, probate, juvenile and child protection cases. He has also served as a county attorney, an assistant attorney general, and has served on a diverse array of community service boards and projects.