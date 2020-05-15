Gradual reopening of Catholic churches to begin at end of May

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse announces a gradual reopening of Catholic churches will start on May 31.

Bishop William Patrick Callahan made the announcement in a press release Thursday evening.

The statement said at this point, 'in many, if not most, of our parishes we are not ready to return to the public celebration because we do not have the proper supplies to open with safety."

Bishop Callahan said that they also need time for pastors to find and train non-vulnerable volunteers to help with varous functions surrounding services.

He asks church-goers to use extra caution and good judgment in determining whether or not they should attend mass.

"At this time, and in times I have addressed you in the past, I believe that a

slow controlled return to the public celebrations of the sacraments is necessary and in our best interest," said Bishop Callahan.

The full letter can be read here.