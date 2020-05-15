Holmen closes pool for season

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Village of Holmen, citing concerns over COVID-19, won't open their pool for the summer.

The village said in a Facebook post Friday morning that the Village Board made the decision to ensure the safety of the community.

People who purchased 2020 pool memberships will get a refund, the post said.

They can contact the village's Park and Recreation Department at 608-526-6312 for more information.