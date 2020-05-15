Holmen closes pool for season
HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Village of Holmen, citing concerns over COVID-19, won't open their pool for the summer.
The village said in a Facebook post Friday morning that the Village Board made the decision to ensure the safety of the community.
People who purchased 2020 pool memberships will get a refund, the post said.
They can contact the village's Park and Recreation Department at 608-526-6312 for more information.
- Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
- The latest cancellations
- Sign up for COVID-19 Updates
- Live Map: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin
- Live Map: COVID-19 cases in the US