Illinois nurse express regret for bar visit without mask

A northern Illinois nurse is expressing regret for not taking better precautions while visiting her sister’s Wisconsin bar. Katie Koutsky, a nurse with Advocate Aurora Health system, says she was helping her sister reopen her suburban Milwaukee bar Wednesday when she was interviewed by a local television station. She told WTMJ-TV being in the bar was no greater risk than being in a grocery. Koutsky said in a statement released by Advocate Aurora Health it was a “lapse in judgment” not ensure she didn’t have a mask and didn’t maintain social distancing. She says she will self-quarantine and be tested before returning to work.