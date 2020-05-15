Key Republican rejects Evers’ proposal for new pandemic rule

A key Wisconsin Senate Republican is demanding that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers withdraw his outline for a new emergency rule to manage the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Steve Nass, co-chairman of the Legislature’s joint rules committee, said Friday that Evers’ outline indicates the administration wants to restore elements of a statewide stay-at-home order that the state Supreme Court struck down Wednesday. He accused Evers and state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm of trying to circumvent the ruling and seize control of people’s daily lives again.