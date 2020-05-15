La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office awards

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This month, several La Crosse County Sheriff Officers received awards for service and accomplishments last year.

Due to the pandemic, the office was unable to host their annual awards recognition ceremony.

"This recognition is exceptional. I think it is important to recognize people, but what's most important is that we officers are members of the community, and we are there to help," Penzkover said. "We are here to serve and care about people, to love one another, that is the most important thing."

The award recipients are Deputy Jacob Hanson, Sergeant Marte Peterson, Sergeant Brandon Penzkover, Sergeant Dan Baudek, Jailers Bill Wolf, Randy Hericks, Deb Moan, Chris Banks along with RN Jeni Rogers.

Hanson: Responded to an emergency call and revived a man with a departmental AED.

Peterson and Penzkover: Both responded to a call where a man had a cardiac arrest and both used their department issued AED to administer a shock and performed chest compression until paramedic arrived. Both received word that their quick action was the only reason the man survived.

Wolf, Hericks, Moan, Banks, and Rogers: They found and inmate in distress. The staff members used teamwork to administer three doses of Narcan and performed rescue breathing to save the inmate.

Baudek: Responded to a suicidal call. When Baudek arrived he found the sucidial individual unconscious. Baudek then issued a dose of Narcan to bring the suicidal individual back to consciousness.

There was also a Citizen Award given to Tom and Sean Vierling. The Vierling's met with each deputy and performed a hearing test on them and then fitted them for the hearing protection, at no charge to the office or individual.