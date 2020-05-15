 Skip to Content

WATCH 2:30 pm: La Crosse County Health Dept. provides COVID-19 update

2:06 pm Breaking News Email, Coronavirus, Health, Top Stories

News app viewers can watch here

Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department, gives an update on new cases of COVID-19 in the county and what people should do now that the safer at home order is lifted.

She'll also be joined by La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

You can watch live on WXOW, WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

Related Articles

Skip to content