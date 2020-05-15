WATCH 2:30 pm: La Crosse County Health Dept. provides COVID-19 update
News app viewers can watch here
Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department, gives an update on new cases of COVID-19 in the county and what people should do now that the safer at home order is lifted.
She'll also be joined by La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.
