Local food pantry locations and hours

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the community continues to give generously to the Food Drive Friday efforts, some who show up at these locations are looking for places to pick up donated goods.

In addition to collecting food, volunteers are handing out these guides to those seeking out local food pantries:

UWL Food Pantry : open to students in Whitney Center from 12 - 1 pm and from 5:30 to 6:30 pm each day (as of 4/3/20)

: open to students in Whitney Center from 12 - 1 pm and from 5:30 to 6:30 pm each day (as of 4/3/20) First Free Church (123 Mason St. Onalaska): call (608) 782-6022 for an appointment at the drive through pantry, open Tues. from 10 - 2 pm (as of 4/3/20)

(123 Mason St. Onalaska): call (608) 782-6022 for an appointment at the drive through pantry, open Tues. from 10 - 2 pm (as of 4/3/20) Vivent Health : by appointment ONLY (must call ahead), must have HIV+ status on record to use, no client choice, Mon. & Tues. 9 - 4 pm (as of 3/30/20)

: by appointment ONLY (must call ahead), must have HIV+ status on record to use, no client choice, Mon. & Tues. 9 - 4 pm (as of 3/30/20) Onalaska United Methodist Church : open Mon. - Fri. from 8 - 2:30 pm to serve the community (as of 3/31/20)

: open Mon. - Fri. from 8 - 2:30 pm to serve the community (as of 3/31/20) River of Life : open 10 - 2 pm every Thurs. Call 782-2780 so they can have your food ready for curbside pickup. Church is staffed Mon. - Thurs. 10 - 3 pm (as of 3/30/20)

: open 10 - 2 pm every Thurs. Call 782-2780 so they can have your food ready for curbside pickup. Church is staffed Mon. - Thurs. 10 - 3 pm (as of 3/30/20) Onalaska Schools Food Pantry : distributions on first school Fri. of the month during school year from 4 - 5:15 pm. Scheduled distribution on Mon., June 1 even with school not in session (as of 3/31/20)

: distributions on first school Fri. of the month during school year from 4 - 5:15 pm. Scheduled distribution on Mon., June 1 even with school not in session (as of 3/31/20) Community Care and Share Food Pantry (West Salem) : open every Sat. from 10 - noon. They request people bring two forms of ID to show through the door. A phone number is listed on the door and they can call the number, place an order and return to their car. When the order is filled, they can pick it up at the parking lot door.

(as of 3/31/20)

: open every Sat. from 10 - noon. They request people bring two forms of ID to show through the door. A phone number is listed on the door and they can call the number, place an order and return to their car. When the order is filled, they can pick it up at the parking lot door. (as of 3/31/20) Place of Grace Food Pantry : Tues. 2 - 4 pm and Thurs. 4 - 6 pm

(as of 3/31/20)

: Tues. 2 - 4 pm and Thurs. 4 - 6 pm (as of 3/31/20) Holmen Lutheran Church : Mon. - Fri. 8 - 4 pm, Sat. from 8 - noon

(as of 3/31/20)

: Mon. - Fri. 8 - 4 pm, Sat. from 8 - noon (as of 3/31/20) WAFER : remains open, no changes to hours (608) 782-6003

(as of 3/31/20)

: remains open, no changes to hours (608) 782-6003 (as of 3/31/20) State Road Elementary Food Pantry : staff is delivering food to families every Wed. (as of 3/31/20)

: staff is delivering food to families every Wed. (as of 3/31/20) The Food Basket: Mon. 3:30 - 5:30 pm, Tues. 9 - 11 am, Wed. 9 - 11 am and 2 - 4 pm, Thurs. 9 - 11 am. Expanded service to include: Onalaska, Holmen, French Island, West Salem, Galesville & Trempealeau

(as of 3/31/20)

Those who may need to apply for Foodshare, please call 1-888-627-0430.

For assistance or information about WIC (Women, Infant & Children) nutrition program, please call (608) 785-9865.

For more information about food and other community resources, you can always call the Great Rivers 211 simply by dialing 2-1-1 on any phone.