Michigan judge hears latest clash over stay-home orders

Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature are urging a judge to strike down stay-home orders and other restrictions related to the coronavirus. They say Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has trampled their authority in determining statewide emergencies. The clash in Michigan is the latest between Democratic governors who have shut down businesses and ordered people to stay home in response to COVID-19. Many Republicans believe the steps are excessive. The dispute in Michigan centers on a conflict between two laws dealing with emergencies and disasters. The Wisconsin Supreme Court this week ruled against Gov. Tony Evers, clearing the way for bars and restaurants to reopen.