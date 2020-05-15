Oh, baby! Flyers’ van Riemsdyk has full house with new girl

Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk and his wife recently celebrated the birth of their daughter. Van Riemsdyk was glad he could be home and in the delivery room for the May 2 birth. It’s a full house for the van Riemsdyks. He moved in to quarantine in his in-laws house and have them help out. Van Riemsdyk is still recovering from a broken finger that cost him the final three games before the NHL season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.