 Skip to Content

Oh, baby! Flyers’ van Riemsdyk has full house with new girl

9:58 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk and his wife recently celebrated the birth of their daughter. Van Riemsdyk was glad he could be home and in the delivery room for the May 2 birth.  It’s a full house for the van Riemsdyks. He moved in to quarantine in his in-laws house and have them help out. Van Riemsdyk is still recovering from a broken finger that cost him the final three games before the NHL season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content