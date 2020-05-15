Olmsted County says 17 COVID-19 cases linked to April house party

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County has released new information about a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a house party in mid-April.

According to a news release from Olmsted County, 17 people linked to the party tested positive for COVID-19. Olmsted County said the individuals "brought the virus to other households and workplaces, however no further transmission has occurred. It has been over three weeks since the last known case."

Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Graham Briggs said the house party was in Rochester and had somewhere between 30 and 50 people in attendance. One person, who was at the beginning stages of showing COVID-19 symptoms, infected 11 people, who then infected five more people.

"One case can turn into a dozen cases extremely quickly," Briggs said.

The County said contact tracers and case investigators helped identify the situation early and contact individuals. Olmsted County said interventions were put in place that stopped transmission of COVID-19.

“Without the work of our epidemiologists and the full and honest cooperation of all individuals involved, this situation could have been much worse,” said Briggs, in a news release. “On behalf of Public Health, and the community, we thank them for helping stop further spread of this virus in our community.”

According to Olmsted County, the success of interrupting virus transmission in the community is dependent on the following variables:

Willingness of people to talk to contact tracers

Being honest and forthcoming about movements and contact with others over the preceding days

Sharing of symptoms, including date of onset and over health status

Olmsted County said this situation demonstrates how contagious COVID-19 is, and how easily it can be spread from person to person. The County added that it demonstrates how important social distancing is, including avoiding large groups.

"With Minnesota’s Stay At Home restrictions loosening on Monday, this is a reminder that we all need to practice good hand hygiene, avoid large gatherings, stay home when feeling ill, continue to physically distance ourselves when in public settings, and wear masks to protect others – this shows we care about our communities’ health and safety," the County said.