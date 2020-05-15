Reopening different for cities, counties throughout the state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As businesses and restaurants begin to open their doors once again, they adhere to different rules set by their city, town, or county leadership.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Safer at Home order received criticism and disappointment from the Evers' administration. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes sees the reversal as posing a great risk for the state as communities are left to decide how they plan to proceed.

"What that does is create space for areas to have slightly more loose restriction than others, and that could potentially attract more people to a given area," said Lt. Gov. Barnes. "When you start to attract more people, you run the risk of attracting people who are infected with many people being asymptomatic."

In rural areas in Vernon and Monroe counties, businesses are planning to reopen, many at their own pace.

"I think from the standpoint of our businesses needing to be able to do business and people needing to get back to work from the mental side of it to the economic side of it, we needed to have some kind of push forward to at least start to get back to some kind of normalcy again,” said Tina Thompson, CEO & President of the Tomah Chamber & Visitor Center.

Thompson said some businesses have doors open and are ready to welcome customers. Both Thompson and Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel agree that their businesses and restaurants should be following guidelines established by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

“For the most part, people are still cautious which is really great, and that’s what we’re encouraging people is just because the Supreme Court order says you can it doesn’t mean that we’re ready,” said Mayor Mischel.

She told News 19 that many businesses in Viroqua are continuing to do curbside or delivery options.

“Our biggest priority is the health and safety of everybody, but we are also mindful of the fact that this is an incredibly difficult time for businesses, restaurants, bars, anybody that’s trying to make a living right now, and we’re also trying to be very mindful of the fact that that too is an incredible hardship on people," said Mayor Mischel.

City parks and buildings remain closed, but Mayor Mischel said that they will continue having meetings with the emergency management team to brainstorm steps on when and how to reopen.

In Tomah, city buildings also remain closed at this time. Both municipalities are navigating uncharted territory much like the rest of the state.

"This is an environment none of us have ever been in before so certainly, we just want to respect how everyone is going forward on an individual basis," said Thompson.

Leaders are continuing to search for a balance of safety and economic growth as the pandemic continues on and case counts rise weekly.