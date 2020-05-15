Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center will open May 26th

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Employees at the Salvation Army Family Store said they are sanitizing all of their products, cleaning the walls and floors to get ready for the reopening.

Jerimiah Conca, the Store Manager, said reopening allows them to continue their mission.

"I enjoy working here because every day I get to help someone in need," said Conca. "It is gratifying working here."

Everything for sale in the store is donated, with proceeds used to help people in La Cross County.

Donation drop off hours are 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 5 pm on Saturdays.