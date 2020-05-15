Sen. Baldwin touts passage of suicide hotline bill

(WXOW) - Those facing a serious mental health crisis are now one step closer to an easier way to access help.

A bipartisan bill, sponsored by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), to create a national three-digit suicide hotline has passed the senate. Sen. Baldwin calls the passage critical to save lives.

"In America, we lose about 45,000 people every year to suicide, including more than 6,100 veterans, making it one of the leading causes of death in this country," said Sen. Baldwin. "We need to do everything we can to prevent suicide and that means improving the tools we have to help people who are suffering from depression or other mental health issues. "

The legislation, co-sponsored by 31 other senators from both parties, would direct the FCC to designate the number 988 as a national hotline for those seeking help with a mental health crisis.

There is already a national suicide hotline, but Sen. Baldwin said this would simplify the process.

Those facing a mental health crisis can always dial 1-800-273-8255.