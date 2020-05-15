UW System: We fully plan to open in the fall

MADISON (WKOW) - The University of Wisconsin System will draw up a plan on how to return to in-person classes in the fall.

"We fully expect to remain open in the fall," said Ray Cross, president of the UW System. "How we deliver education for students depends on a number of factors."

The university formed a Plan Ahead Team "to review best practices and identify criteria for a return to in-person instruction for fall 2020," according to a press release from the UW System sent Friday.

UW officials have begun scenario planning on a broad range of services the universities provide like academics, sports and dormitories.

Coordinating any recommendations from the Plan Ahead Team falls to the UW system's emergency operations center. It will review guidelines and rules from the Centers for Disease Control, state of Wisconsin, health professionals and other universities.

"We are thinking through the many factors that will help us determine how we deliver essential academic instruction this fall and what services, activities, and experiences we can offer," said Cross. "This team will help us know all of our choices in the months ahead so our decision this summer best protects our students and ensures we are delivering a quality education."