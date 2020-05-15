Vandalism in Vernon County

Westby, Wis. (WXOW): Law enforcement reported vandalism at Esofea Park, which is southwest of Westby, Wisconsin. Several picnic tables and park buildings were spray painted with red graffiti, mostly crude words and symbols.

The vandalism was reported on May 11th, and now law enforcement officials are asking for help to find the person responsible for the graffiti. Vernon County Crime Stoppers and the Vernon County Sheriff's Office are asking for any information that could lead to an arrest. You can view pictures from the scene and submit a tip here, call 608-637-8477, or 800-657-6868. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $3,000 dollar reward.