6.3 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 11 more dead

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased again Friday, as did the total fatalities attributable to the disease.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,469 new test results, of which 410--or 6.3 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is a decrease from Thursday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 11,685.

Wisconsin has 52 labs capable of processing a total of 13,382 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

Over 128,000 tests have come back negative.

The disease has killed 445 Wisconsinites. That is up 11 from yesterday. Over 200 of the dead were from Milwaukee County.

Seventeen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 1,977 people. That is an increase of 38 from the day before.

On Friday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 6,250. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show ten COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, an increase of two from Thursday. Four of the ten are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Eight in use at this time, three more than the day before.

Counties in the area update their figures later in the afternoon. The table below will be updated when new information becomes available.