Wisconsin gets PPE donation

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin receives a donation of 210,000 masks from overseas.

The governor's office said Friday they came from international businesses and the Taiwanese government.

The Wisocnsin Economic Development Corporation helped coordinate shipment of the donations.

The masks will be distributed to healthcare and public safety professionals according to the governor's office.

100,000 of the masks came from Wanxian America Corporation, 100,000 from the government of Taiwan, and 10,000 from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

“These donations are welcome additions to our state resources and will help our frontline responders carry on the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Evers said. “Partnerships like these are a vital part of our response to this pandemic. I want to thank these donors for reaching out, stepping up and pitching in to help our state during this public health challenge.”