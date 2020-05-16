Clouds, rain are coming

Friday sunshine…

Pleasant weather Friday continued through the afternoon and evening. Sunny skies brought highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s. That’s about average for this time of the year.

Gloomier weekend …

A new weather system will move in for later today and Sunday. The clouds will increase, and rain chances will ramp up by later afternoon and Saturday night. Saturday night will bring a round of showers and a few t-storms, and that’s when we expect up to an inch or so to fall. That will certainly help out our developing dry conditions, and ease the fire danger.

Warmer weather next week…

A much warmer weather pattern will set up for next week, and a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will bring temperatures into the 70s and eventually the 80s. It will also be a slow mover, so the warmth will stick around. Summer is just around the corner!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden