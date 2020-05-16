Fire Chief Steve Schreiber retires after a 40-year-long career

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Black River Falls Fire Department Chief Steve Schreiber celebrated his retirement on Friday with a final fire engine ride, last pager, and community parade.

"These are my brothers and sisters," Schreiber said. "This is tough to say goodbye."

Schreiber spent the last 17 years of his career working as the fire chief.

"I've been on a lot of calls with him so a lot of good memories some sad memories," Black River Falls Fire Department Assistant Chief Darren Vase said. "It has been a good ride for him."

The adrenaline and his team are a few things Schreiber said he will miss, but the paperwork is not one of those things. He plans to spend more time working in his yard, fishing, and traveling during retirement.