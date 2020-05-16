Memorial Day changes for American Legion Post 336

ONALASKA, Wis (WXOW) - This Memorial Day, the Remembrance Ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 336 will be seeing some changes this year as COVID-19 continues to affect the nation.

The ceremony will be shortened lasting between 20 and 30 minutes long, and no chairs will be put out for spectators, although people are welcome to view the event from affar.

The event will be hosted in the Onalaska Cemetery's Veteran Memorial area starting at 10:00 A.M.