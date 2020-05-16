Deaths because of COVID-19 in Minnesota reach 700 mark

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota health officials say the death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 700, after 17 new cases were confirmed.

The report released Saturday showed 740 new cases of COVID-19, putting the total at 14,969.

The figure includes 63 new positive tests involving health care workers, increasing the total to 1,765.

There were mixed results in the hospitalization summary. Five fewer people were listed in medical facilities from Friday’s review, but the number of people in intensive care jumped from 200 to 225.

Twenty counties have now confirmed at least 100 cases of the virus.

568 of the deaths are connected to either long-term care or assisted living facilities.

No new cases were reported in either Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 75 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments