Trempealeau County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - An inmate in the Trempealeau County Jail has COVID-19 according to Sheriff Brett Semingson.

The Trempealeau County Health Department said they are working with the Sheriff's Office to "track, trace, and contain the virus" they said in a statement released Saturday morning.

"Per protocol, jail staff were wearing recommended PPE when in contact with the infected inmate from the moment that person was brought into the jail," said Sheriff Brett Semingson in the statement. "Furthermore, everyone who is arrested and brought into our jail is isolated from our general population for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic or test positive."

The sheriff's office said that when the inmate was arrested by a local police department and brought to the jail, they displayed symptoms of COVID-19. The person was taken to a local hospital for testing. The person did not have any contact with the general population in the jail.

The health department said that as a precaution, COVID-19 testing is being provided to all jail staff and inmates.

The statement said they are working as fast as they can to trace any contacts the person had with others.