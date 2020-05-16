8.2 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 8 more dead

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased again Saturday, as did the total fatalities attributable to the disease.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,051 new test results, of which 502--or 8.2 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is an increase from Friday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 12,187.

Wisconsin has 52 labs capable of processing a total of 13,382 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

Over 134,000 tests have come back negative.

The disease has killed 453 Wisconsinites. That is up 8 from yesterday. Over 200 of the dead were from Milwaukee County.

Seventeen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 2,018 people. That is an increase of 41 from the day before.

On Friday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 6,542. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show ten COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, the same as Friday. Four of the ten are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Eight in use at this time, three more than the day before.

La Crosse County had one new case Saturday. The La Crosse County Health Department said it was a lab-confirmed case of female in her teens. It is connected to a previous case. One person is hospitalized at this time with COVID-19. 33 of the cases are considered recovered.