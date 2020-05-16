Worker dies clearing track during Wisconsin school bus race

Authorities say a track worker at a Wisconsin raceway was killed during a school bus race while trying to move a damaged bus. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Edward Nicholson, of River Falls, died after the bus rolled onto him at Cedar Lake Speedway near New Richmond. Authorities say the bus became undriveable after a crash. It was the first night of racing at the speedway. It opened its season after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Tony Evers.