Black River Falls leaders protect rural community during pandemic

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Black River Memorial Hospital said they are taking every precaution to protect people in the community. The hospital has increased cleaning tactics and COVID-19 screening ahead of a full re-open.

Ho-Chunk Healthcare says they are also doing their part by keeping casinos closed and continuing testing.



"In the beginning, people were afraid we didn't really know what we're going to be up against," Black River Memorial Hospital CFO Matthew Streeter said. "We were getting mixed reports out of the media about how contagious the virus might be and now I'd say it's a much more relaxed environment. People are ready for this."

Streeter said the hospital would be open for full capacity next week.

Currently they are scheduling elective surgeries. All patients planning any kind of surgery will get tested for COVID-19.

Ho-Chunk Nation closed all of its casinos and opened a COVID-19 testing tent at their healthcare facility in Black River Falls.

Despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to end the safer-at-home-order, Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle said they don't have immediate plans to re-open the casinos until the end of May--at the earliest.

"We took all of the consideration into protecting people when maybe they might not want to protect themselves," President WhiteEagle said. "We've got to do it for our own health for our families for our neighbors and in the community we want to be responsible and be good neighbors to everyone wherever we're situated."

WhiteEagle said Ho-Chunk Nation has lost millions of dollars in revenue, but will not reopen the casinos until it's safe so as not to spread the virus and put large elderly population at risk.

Jackson County residents can call Black Ricer Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 hotline if they're symptomatic and want testing: 715-284-3906.

Steeter also said that they've seen an increase in patients with emergent health issues wait too long to check into the facility.

"Hospitals across the state right now are noticing a decrease in their emergency room volumes but the patients who are coming in are coming in much sicker which means that people are waiting far too long to get the help that they need," Streeter said. "We don't want to see that happen. Hospitals in Wisconsin are open. They're the safest places you can be. It's clean. We're trained for these things. We really invite you to please come to get the care that you need before it's too late. Don't wait too long."